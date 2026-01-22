Ukraine President Zelensky to meet Trump at WEF
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is on his way to the World Economic Forum (WEF) for a meeting with United States President Donald Trump in Davos.
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
According to the French news agency AFP, this was announced on Thursday morning by Dmitro Lytvyn, advisor to the Ukrainian president.
+ Read our coverage of the Ukraine conflict
It was later announced that Zelensyky would meet Trump at 1pm. Trump said on Wednesday that he would meet the Ukrainian president.
+ Why Switzerland is cautious about using Russian funds to finance Ukraine
An appearance by Zelensky was initially planned in the official WEF programme on Tuesday. His name later disappeared from the programme, leading to rumours of a cancellation or postponement to Thursday.
Translated from German by AI/mga
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.