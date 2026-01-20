Why are Swiss universities stepping up their efforts to prevent knowledge espionage?

From cross-strait relations (political and economic relations between China and Taiwan), the US-China rivalry, Sino-Swiss relations, China and its political structures to adaptive development and technological innovation, I report on foreign affairs and their possible impact on Swiss/Chinese politics, economics and society. A former journalist in Beijing, I am interested in China and its political structures, adaptive development and technological innovation. I studied journalism and communication in China and in Switzerland. Since joining SWI swissinfo.ch in 2015, I have developed a keen interest in international affairs with a focus on China's relations with other countries/blocs and where Switzerland stands.