Your thoughts on Swiss neutrality

Some say Switzerland is no longer neutral, others say Swiss neutrality hasn’t changed for centuries.

1 minute

The fact is that few things about Switzerland are more misunderstood than its neutrality. It is a mixture of rigid legal norms and flexible policy, which remains the same in essence, but its form adapts to the spirit of the times.

We have been following neutrality as journalists from the very beginning – read more on our website. What future does the Swiss neutrality model have? We asked, you answered – here are some contributions from our debate.