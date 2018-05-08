Switzerland has expressed its concern about the potential consequences of the United States dropping out of the international nuclear deal with Iran. But the Swiss authorities say this does not change their position and respect for the accord.
Despite President Donald Trump's decision to pull the United States out of the Iran nuclear deal, it does not mean the end of the agreement, the Swiss foreign ministryexternal link told the Swiss News Agency on Tuesday evening. Switzerland is calling on all parties for restraint and continued cooperation.
The legal situation in Switzerland regarding Iran does not change following any US decisions on sanction issues, notes the foreign ministry. Switzerland will continue to fully implement all of its commitments under UN Resolution 2231.
Yet American actions heighten political uncertainty about the future of the nuclear agreement, and thus also increase the legal uncertainty for Swiss companies – in particular financial intermediaries with regard to trade with Iran.
