Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Foreign tourism to Portugal has best first half ever

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

LISBON (Reuters) – The number of foreign tourists visiting Portugal rose 7.5% between January and June, making it the best first half ever and paving the way for another record year, official data showed on Wednesday.

The National Statistics Institute (INE) said more than 8.8 million foreigners stayed in Portuguese hotels in the period, adding that in June alone, nearly 2 million guests entered the country, which was also a record, up 6.9% from a year earlier.

Tourism has been a key driver of Portugal’s economy and last year foreign tourism to Portugal reached a record of more than 18 million guests.

All tourism-linked consumption, at 43.7 billion euros ($48.2 billion), accounted for 16.5% of last year’s gross domestic product, generating about half of the 2.3% economic growth, INE data showed earlier this month.

Using that metric, Portugal’s reliance on tourism has been one of the highest in the continental European Union and second after Iceland, INE data showed.

In the first half of 2023, visitors from Britain represented the largest share of total arrivals, closely followed by the United States, which has been growing as a source of tourism to the country, with more than a million guests each. Neighbouring Spaniards accounted for the third-largest share of arrivals.

The INE said the hotel sector registered more than 14 million guests, including local travellers, while total hotel revenues increased 12.3% year-on-year to 2.8 billion euros.

In a separate report, INE said the number of passengers who travelled through Portuguese airports in June rose 5.6% to 6.7 million compared with the previous year. ($1 = 0.9072 euros)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
66 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
6 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
50 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR