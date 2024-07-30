Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Forest fires rage near Albanian coastal town, spurring evacuations

SHENGJIN, Albania (Reuters) – Albanian firefighters and soldiers battled to control spreading forest fires near the coastal town of Shengjin on Tuesday, prompting authorities to evacuate residents.

The fire was still active after several days and helicopters were deployed to try and extinguish it, the Albanian army said in a statement.

Late on Monday, the wind direction changed, putting residents and homes in the town at risk.

The army said some 13 wildfires were extinguished over the past 24 hours and seven that still remained active were widespread across the whole country.

The situation is “very difficult and danger continues to remain high” in the Shengjin area, interior minister Tulant Balla said in a Facebook post.

Police said a 64-year-old man was arrested in the coastal town of Durres for causing a fire that razed a massive area.

