Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Former Americanas CEO Gutierrez arrested in Madrid, sources say

This content was published on
1 minute

BRASILIA (Reuters) – The former chief executive of Brazilian retail giant Americanas, Miguel Gutierrez, has been arrested in Madrid on Friday at the request of Brazilian authorities, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Gutierrez had been included in Interpol’s wanted list on Thursday after a Rio de Janeiro court issued a pretrial arrest warrant against him, but Brazil’s federal police did not manage to make the arrest as he was living abroad.

Gutierrez, who led Americanas for more than two decades until December 2022, is being investigated in Brazil for a 25.3 billion-real ($4.54 billion) alleged accounting fraud that led the firm to file for bankruptcy in early 2023.

($1 = 5.5673 reais)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Patricia Islas

What obstacles and threats do you perceive to press freedom in your country of residence?

Your insights matter! Join the conversation and share your thoughts on safeguarding press freedom.

Join the discussion
32 Likes
45 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
17 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
18 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR