Former Americanas CEO Gutierrez arrested in Madrid, sources say

BRASILIA (Reuters) – The former chief executive of Brazilian retail giant Americanas, Miguel Gutierrez, has been arrested in Madrid on Friday at the request of Brazilian authorities, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Gutierrez had been included in Interpol’s wanted list on Thursday after a Rio de Janeiro court issued a pretrial arrest warrant against him, but Brazil’s federal police did not manage to make the arrest as he was living abroad.

Gutierrez, who led Americanas for more than two decades until December 2022, is being investigated in Brazil for a 25.3 billion-real ($4.54 billion) alleged accounting fraud that led the firm to file for bankruptcy in early 2023.

($1 = 5.5673 reais)