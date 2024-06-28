Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Former Americanas CEO Gutierrez arrested in Madrid in fraud case, sources say

This content was published on
2 minutes

By Ricardo Brito

BRASILIA (Reuters) -The former chief executive of Brazilian retail giant Americanas, who is wanted in Brazil for a $4.5-billion alleged accounting fraud, was arrested in Madrid on Friday at the request of Brazilian authorities, three sources familiar with the matter said.

Miguel Gutierrez had been included in Interpol’s wanted list on Thursday after a Rio de Janeiro court issued an arrest warrant against him, but Brazil’s federal police did not manage to make the arrest as he was living abroad.

Gutierrez’s defense lawyer said in a statement on Thursday, after news of the arrest warrant, that his client had never participated or known about any fraud during his time running the retailer.

Spain’s national police declined to confirm or deny the arrest. But Brazilian sources told Reuters extradition proceedings will now begin to bring the former executive to trial in Brazil.

One police source, however, said extradition could be difficult because Gutierrez has dual Brazilian and Spanish citizenship.

Gutierrez, who led Americanas for more than two decades until December 2022, is being investigated in Brazil for a 25.3 billion-real ($4.5 billion) alleged accounting fraud that led the firm to file for bankruptcy in January 2023.

Federal police investigators have called it “the biggest fraud in the history of Brazil’s financial market”.

Americanas, one of Brazil’s biggest online and bricks-and-mortar retailers, has long been controlled by three Brazilian billionaires who founded 3G Capital.

($1 = 5.5825 reais)

(Reporting by Ricardo BritoWriting by Anthony BoadleEditing by Frances Kerry)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Patricia Islas

What obstacles and threats do you perceive to press freedom in your country of residence?

Your insights matter! Join the conversation and share your thoughts on safeguarding press freedom.

Join the discussion
32 Likes
45 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
17 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
18 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR