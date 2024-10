Former NATO chief to chair Munich Security Conference from February

BERLIN (Reuters) – Former NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will take over from German diplomat Christoph Heusgen as chair of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Feb. 2025, the MSC said in a statement on Tuesday.

Stoltenberg will take on his new role after the conference’s 61st edition takes place in southern Germany on February 14-16, it added.