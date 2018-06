Sébastien Buemi often has the occasion to celebrate his victory, as he does here at a race in Buenos Aires in 2017. (Formula-E)

Sébastian Buemi, in his Renault, passes the Jaguar of Brazilian Nelson Piquet Jr. (Formel-E / Sam Bloxham)

A selfie session is held in front of Sébastian Buemi's car. (Keystone)

The streets of Zurich have been temporarily covered with a special layer in accordance with Formula E race regulations. (Keystone)

The mayor of Zurich, Corine Mauch, comments on the event before the press. (Keystone)

Barriers and gates have been erected for the race. (Keystone)

Swiss driver Sébastien Buemi poses for the press in front of the Swiss Federal Technology Institute ETH Zurich. (Keystone)

For the first time, the city of Zurich is hosting a Formula E electric car race championship. The run-up to the event has given the Swiss city an atmosphere reminiscent of Monaco, home to one of the oldest and most famous Grand Prix races in the world.









