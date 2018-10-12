Finnish former F1 world champion Kimi Raikkonen may be a master of Monaco’s high-speed hairpin bends, but a quiet street in central Switzerland proved too much for him. He has been fined for crashing into a parked car in Baar, canton Zug, where he lives.
The 38-year-old, who currently drives for Ferrari, had been ordered to pay a CHF350 ($353) fine after hitting a parked car in his hometown on May 18, the Swiss News Agency said on Friday, confirming reports by the Luzerner Zeitungexternal link and the St. Galler Tagblatt. He will also have to pay a CHF450 administrative fee, it said.
Raikkonen had reportedly swerved to avoid an oncoming vehicle and collided with a car parked to his right.
Police in canton Zug did not immediately respond to a request for comment, AFP reported.
Last month, Raikkonen learnt that Ferrari would not be retaining his services for 2019. He will move to Swiss team Sauber for at least the next few seasons.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.