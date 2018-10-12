Navigation

Kimi Raikkonen Formula One star fined for crashing into parked car in Switzerland

Kimi Raikkonen, who currently drives for Ferrari, is a resident of Baar in canton Zug

(Keystone)

Finnish former F1 world champion Kimi Raikkonen may be a master of Monaco’s high-speed hairpin bends, but a quiet street in central Switzerland proved too much for him. He has been fined for crashing into a parked car in Baar, canton Zug, where he lives. 

The 38-year-old, who currently drives for Ferrari, had been ordered to pay a CHF350 ($353) fine after hitting a parked car in his hometown on May 18, the Swiss News Agency said on Friday, confirming reports by the Luzerner Zeitungexternal link and the St. Galler Tagblatt. He will also have to pay a CHF450 administrative fee, it said. 

Raikkonen had reportedly swerved to avoid an oncoming vehicle and collided with a car parked to his right. 

Police in canton Zug did not immediately respond to a request for comment, AFP reported. 

Last month, Raikkonen learnt that Ferrari would not be retaining his services for 2019. He will move to Swiss team Sauber for at least the next few seasons.

Keystone SDA/Luzerner Zeitung/sb

