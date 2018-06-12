Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

Forum Are you a Swiss expat? What kind of expo would you like?

...
Flugaufnahme vom Flugplatz Dübendorf mit Greifensee im Hintergrund und bunten Punkten an der Stelle, wo die Expo platziert würde

Dübendorf airfield in canton Zurich, showing an artist's rendition of the X-27 concept

(X-27)

In Switzerland, ideas for the next national exhibition are percolating. What role should the Swiss abroad play? Join the discussion!

At the moment there are three concepts in development:

Svizra 27external link
In northwestern Switzerland, several business associations want to initiate a show on the subject of the "working world". When? In 2027

Nexpoexternal link
The ten largest cities in Switzerland have put forward an idea for a decentralized expo on "Living Together in the Switzerland of the 21st Century". When? In 10 to 15 years

X-27external link
Personalities from the fields of communication, architecture and culture want to launch a process-oriented future laboratory at Dübendorf airfield near Zurich. When? In 2027

The community of the Swiss abroad often has a special role in these concepts. That's why we're launching this survey to initiate a debate with expats.

Dear Swiss abroad: What kind of expo would you like?

End of quote

Write down your ideas, wishes and visions in the comments section below, or send an email to philipp.meier@swissinfo.chexternal link

What is the expo?

The national exhibition is a showcase for the Swiss about Switzerland. Every few decades, the achievements of art, culture and business are presented. The last national exhibition, Expo.02, took place in 2002 in western Switzerland, in the towns of Biel, Neuchâtel, Murten and Yverdon. 

end of infobox
mini gallery of faces and scenery

Make global Switzerland visible: Tag your Instagram photos with #WeAreSwissAbroad

Here at swissinfo.ch, one of our priorities is providing a platform for you and your views and experiences in the form of portraits, anecdotes and stories.

(swissinfo.ch)



Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN

The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

swissinfo.ch

Join us on Facebook!

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.







Click here to see more newsletters