Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Four dead after fuel station blast in Russia’s Chechnya – ministry

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Two children were among four people who were killed on Saturday after a blast at a fuel station in the Chechen capital Grozny, the Russian region’s emergencies ministry said.

Authorities said a fuel tank had exploded at the station, resulting in a fire, with five more people injured.

Ramzan Kadyrov’s, the leader of Chechnya, said in a statement on Telegram that he had taken the situation under his personal control. He said that those responsible for the blast would be brought to justice, but did not give further details.

Explosions at fuel stations in the neighbouring region of Dagestan in September 2024 and August 2023 killed 13 people and 35 people, respectively.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
3 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
6 Likes
10 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
72 Likes
55 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR