Four killed in Israeli strike on Beirut neighborhood near government hospital

This content was published on
1 minute

BEIRUT (Reuters) – A child and three adults were killed and 24 others were wounded on Monday in an Israeli strike near the Lebanese capital Beirut’s main government hospital, the national health ministry said in a statement.

Israel’s campaign in Lebanon has displaced more than 1.2 million people multiple times, according to Lebanese authorities. Israel says its aim is to drive Hezbollah fighters from the border region so tens of thousands of Israelis can return to homes they were forced to flee over the past year due to Hezbollah cross-border fire in solidarity with Palestinians during the war in Gaza.

