Switzerland has experienced higher than average snowfall this winter (Keystone)

Rescuers are searching for four people who went missing after being swept away by an avalanche in a ski area of Switzerland on Friday. Two other people caught up in the avalanche managed to free themselves, according to police.

The incident took place on Friday afternoon in the Vallon d'Arbiexternal link region near to Riddes in canton Vaud.

One other person in the vicinity at the time managed to avoid being swept away, police report.

Switzerland has experienced unusually high levels of snow this winter, which has raised avalanche warnings to the maximum alert in several areas.

Earlier this year, thousands of tourists were cut off in the popular resort of Zermatt as the risk of avalanches twice forced the authorities to close of rail and road links. The resorts of Saas-Fee and Andermatt were also snowed in for a period.

Avalanches have also claimed lives in the Swiss Alps this winter.

