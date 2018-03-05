This content was published on March 5, 2018 4:00 PM Mar 5, 2018 - 16:00

Roberto Balzaretti (left), State Secretary in charge of EU negotiations, with Foreign Affairs Minister Ignazio Cassis on Monday in Bern. (Keystone)

The Federal Council has declared a willingness to accept the establishing of a special arbitration court that would settle legal disputes arising from Swiss-EU bilateral relations.



Foreign Affairs Minister Ignazio Cassis announced the government’s support for such a court on Monday in Bern, where he also gave an update on the current efforts to move along negotiations on an institutional framework agreement between Switzerland and the EU.



Currently, a diplomatic-technical “joint commission” monitors the complex ties that govern Swiss-EU relations; however, agreement is needed on a legal body that would give the last word on disputes that the commission is unable to resolve.



The idea of an arbitration court was first suggested in January by Brussels, who reportedly see it as a means of circumventing Swiss reluctance to allow the European Court of Justice (ECJ) make rulings on relations.



Any EU body with such power has proven controversial in Switzerland, particularly on the political right, who fear a loss of sovereignty to such “foreign judges”.



Cassis did not provide further details on what such an arbitration court would look like. In January, the NZZ newspaper cited sources which said that the proposed panel could consist of three members, with each side naming one judge and the third being chosen by mutual consent.



‘Not an objective in itself’



The Federal Council also reiterated that the institutional framework agreement demanded by Brussels only applies to five of the 120 patchwork bilateral accords between Switzerland and the EU: the free movement of persons, mutual recognition of standards, agricultural products, air transport, and ground transport.



The government also stated that the framework agreement – which Brussels has asked to be finalized by the end of 2018 – “is not an objective in itself, but rather an instrument allowing an efficient management of the five bilateral agreements concerned”.



Negotiations continue in parallel to reach agreements on areas including financial equivalence, research cooperation, data-sharing in the context of the Galileo space programme, public health cooperation, and the electricity market.

