Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

France’s Barrot to head to Israel in post-US election diplomatic push

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

PARIS (Reuters) – France’s foreign minister will travel to Israel and the Palestinian territories on Wednesday seeking to press Israel to engage diplomatically to end the conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon after the U.S. presidential election is over.

“The United States plays an essential role in ending the Israeli-Arab conflict,” Jean-Noel Barrot said on France 2 television when asked whether a win for former President Donald Trump could boost Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“We are alongside the U.S., notably on Lebanon, to propose peace formulas to ensure a lasting peace in the region.”

Paris and Washington pushed for a temporary ceasefire between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah in September, but those efforts fell through.

Since then, Washington has done little to raise pressure on Israel to end its operation in Lebanon.

Barrot said Paris would work with whoever won Tuesday’s vote. He pointed to former U.S. Republican President Ronald Reagan’s suspension of some weapons deliveries to Israel after its 1982 invasion of Lebanon as an example of how Washington could still do more.

“The war has lasted far too long and the use of force must give way to the use of dialogue and diplomacy,” Barrot said.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Samuel Jaberg

How should Switzerland relieve congestion on its motorways?

On November 24, Swiss voters will decide on a government proposal to expand the motorway network. What do you think about this?

Join the discussion
78 Likes
89 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
106 Likes
81 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
14 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR