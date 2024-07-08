Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
France’s Macron asks Attal to stay on as prime minister for now

This content was published on
1 minute

PARIS (Reuters) -French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday decided to keep his Prime Minister Gabriel Attal in office after parliamentary elections in which the government’s political camp lost its role as the strongest party to the left in a hung parliament.

“The President has asked Gabriel Attal to remain prime minister for the time being in order to ensure the country’s stability,” Macron’s office said in a statement.

Attal had already flagged on Sunday he would offer his resignation, which follows French political tradition, but added he was prepared to stay in office longer as a caretaker but it was up to the president to decide.

(Reporting by Michel Rose;Writing by Tassilo Hummel;Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

