Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

France’s Macron condemns Iran’s attacks on Israel

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron said he strongly condemns Iran’s new attacks on Israel, adding that in a sign of its commitment to Israel’s security it has mobilized its military resources in the Middle East on Wednesday.

Macron reiterated France’s demand that Hezbollah cease its terrorist actions against Israel and its population, the French Presidency said in a statement.

Macron also wished for Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity to be reinstated in strict compliance with United Nations Security Council resolutions, the presidency statement added.

Iran said early on Wednesday that its missile attack on Israel was finished barring further provocation, while Israel and the U.S. promised to retaliate against Tehran’s escalation as fears of a wider war intensified.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
173 Likes
123 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Patricia Islas

Is reforming the Swiss pension system still possible, and if so, how?

Solutions still need to be found to meet the challenge of an ageing population and to improve the pensions of low-paid workers, the majority of whom are women.

Join the discussion
5 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
51 Likes
32 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR