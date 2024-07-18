Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
France’s Macron hopeful of addressing migration problems with British PM Starmer

PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron said he was hopeful he would be able to work towards solutions for improving the situation linked to migration from France towards Britain in talks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday.

Speaking ahead of a meeting with the British prime minister, Macron said Starmer’s arrival in Downing Street could bring “new momentum” for tackling sensitive policy issues, including migration policies.

The relationship between France and Britain has often been strained in recent years with the two countries trading blame over the flows of migrants risking their lives trying to cross the Channel to Britain.

