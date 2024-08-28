Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
France's Macron hopes to clinch sale of 12 Rafale fighter jets to Serbia this week

PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron expects to seal a deal to sell 12 Dassault-made Rafale fighter jets to Serbia when he visits the country later this week, his office told journalists in a briefing on Wednesday.

Purchasing French Rafales would mark a shift away from Russia as Belgrade’s historic weapons supplier. The country still relies on Soviet-designed MiG-29 jets, alongside Russian missiles and tanks.

The Elysee on Wednesday did not provide details on the model of jets or the volume of the sale.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who is due to meet with Macron on Thursday, flagged the possible deal during a visit to France in April. He previously told Reuters that 12 new Rafale jets could cost the Balkan country around 3 billion euros ($3.34 billion).

($1 = 0.8985 euros)

