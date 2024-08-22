Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
France’s Macron to discuss AI and economy on trip to Serbia

PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron will use a trip to Serbia at the end of this month to discuss strengthening economic ties between the countries and Serbia’s role in the AI sector, Macron’s office said on Thursday.

Serbia has positioned itself as a regional leader in AI research and will chair the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence – an initiative set up by Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to oversee the responsible development of AI – in 2025.

Macron will hold talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic during his trip to the country from August 29-August 30, added the French presidency.

“The two leaders will also work on the stakes at play from artificial intelligence, given that Serbia will chair the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence and France will host an AI Action Summit in 2025,” said the French presidency.

Macron’s trip comes a month after Serbia and the European Union signed a deal to give the EU access to raw materials mined in Serbia.

