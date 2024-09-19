France’s Macron urges restraint in Lebanon after wave of explosions

PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron held phone calls with top political and military leaders from Lebanon as well as a separate call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, urging restraint after a wave of explosions of pagers and radio devices.

Macron asked Lebanese leaders to pass on messages to local groups including Hezbollah to avoid further escalation, the Elysee said, amid fears of a wider war.