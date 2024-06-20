France’s National Rally seen leading popular vote in snap elections – IFOP

PARIS (Reuters) – Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally is seen leading the race ahead of France’s parliamentary elections, an IFOP poll for broadcaster TF1/LCI and Le Figaro showed on Thursday, ahead of the leftwing Popular Front and President Emmanuel Macron’s centrists.

The poll said the National Rally would secure 34% of the vote, while the Popular Front would reach 29% and Macron’s Together bloc 22% – in line with other recent opinion polls. The first round of voting is slated for June 30.

The survey, which is a simulated national popular vote without making seat projections in each district, does not allow for a direct forecast of the balance of power in France’s next National Assembly.