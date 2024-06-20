Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

France’s popular front party doesn’t want to leave euro zone: senior party official

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

PARIS (Reuters) – French hard-left MP Eric Coquerel said on Thursday the French popular front party does not want to leave the euro zone if it wins the upcoming general elections, adding its economic programme won’t be financed by deficit but by higher tax revenues and a stronger growth.

“I think that overall our budget deficit won’t be worse than what the current government foresees,” Coquerel, a leading economic advisor of the popular front, said during the presentation of the left-wing’s camp economic programme in front of the Medef, the largest employer federation in France.

He also said there is no plan to revise France’s current nuclear energy plans until the next presidential election in 2027.

Deeply Read

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

June 9 votes in Switzerland: how can healthcare costs be reined in?

On June 9, Swiss voters decided on two initiatives aimed at capping the cost of healthcare in the country. Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
68 Likes
79 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
9 Likes
34 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
15 Likes
16 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR