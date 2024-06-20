France’s popular front party doesn’t want to leave euro zone: senior party official

reuters_tickers

1 minute

PARIS (Reuters) – French hard-left MP Eric Coquerel said on Thursday the French popular front party does not want to leave the euro zone if it wins the upcoming general elections, adding its economic programme won’t be financed by deficit but by higher tax revenues and a stronger growth.

“I think that overall our budget deficit won’t be worse than what the current government foresees,” Coquerel, a leading economic advisor of the popular front, said during the presentation of the left-wing’s camp economic programme in front of the Medef, the largest employer federation in France.

He also said there is no plan to revise France’s current nuclear energy plans until the next presidential election in 2027.