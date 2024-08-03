France’s Sejourne, U.S. Blinken discuss Middle East on phone

PARIS (Reuters) – French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken shared their concern over rising frictions in the Middle East in a phone call on Saturday, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“They agreed to continue calling on all parties to exercise the greatest restraint in order to prevent any regional upheaval that would have devastating consequences for countries in the region and for peace prospects, starting with a lasting ceasefire in Gaza,” it said.

Tensions have soared following the assassination of Palestinian group Hamas’ leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on Wednesday, a day after an Israeli strike in Beirut killed Fuad Shukr, a top military commander from Lebanese armed group Hezbollah.