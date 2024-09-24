Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

France’s young finance minister acknowledges scale of job as markets fret

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

PARIS (Reuters) -France’s newly appointed finance minister, tasked with steering the nation out of a deep fiscal hole amid growing investor concern over debt, acknowledged on Tuesday concerns over his young age and lack of experience.

Antoine Armand, a 33-year-old ally of President Emmanuel Macron, was named France’s new finance minister over the weekend. On Monday, the country’s 10-year bond yield was just 1-1/2 basis points away from surpassing that of Spain’s traditionally more risky paper for the first time since late 2007.

“I understand these questions,” Armand told France Inter radio, adding: “When you’ve had government experience, you have a certain number of habits. When you haven’t got that, yes it’s new, yes it’s quite a thing.”

Teaming up with new Budget Minister Laurent Saint Martin, who is 39, Armand has the daunting task of plugging a huge hole in the budget. Previously little-known beyond Parisian political circles, the duo face pressure to figure out how to rein in France’s budget deficit as it spirals towards 6% of GDP.

“We have one of the worst deficits in our history, so the situation is serious”, Armand said. “Our hard work will match the seriousness of this situation.”

Asked whether the country will meet its budget deficit projection this year, Armand declined to give a clear answer, saying he was working with the budget minister on a “credible” updated estimate to be presented soon.

France’s chief auditor last week told lawmakers the finance ministry’s current forecast of a deficit at 5.1% of GDP was out of reach due to reduced tax incomes amid an economic slowdown and lower public sector savings than needed.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel and Benoit van Overstraeten; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Andrew Cawthorne)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
52 Likes
76 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
110 Likes
80 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
57 Likes
51 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR