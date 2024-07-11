France, Germany, Italy, Poland agree to jointly develop long-range cruise missiles

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – France, Germany, Italy and Poland on Thursday kicked off an initiative to develop ground-launched cruise missiles with a range beyond 500 kilometres to fill a gap in European arsenals that they say has been exposed by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The countries’ defence ministers signed a letter of intent to this effect on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington.