France, Germany, UK condemn Iran over ballistic missiles, target new sanctions

reuters_tickers

2 minutes

BERLIN/LONDON (Reuters) – The governments of France, Germany and Britain condemned the transfer of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia, said they would cancel bilateral air services agreements with Iran and work towards sanctioning airline Iran Air.

The announcement came after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russia had received ballistic missiles from Iran and would likely use them in its war in Ukraine within weeks.

“This act is an escalation by both Iran and Russia, and is a direct threat to European security,” said a joint statement from the three countries.

“We call on Iran to immediately cease all support to Russia’s war against Ukraine and halt the development and transfers of its ballistic missiles.”

Earlier during a visit to Britain, Blinken said the U.S. would also impose new sanctions, including on Iran Air. Britain said cancelling bilateral air services arrangements would restrict Iran Air’s ability to fly in to Britain and Europe.

Britain announced sanctions targeting Russian cargo ships for what the government said was their role in transporting military supplies from Iran to Russia.

The British sanctions also targeted a handful of individuals and organisations “for their role in facilitating Iran’s military support to Russia, including those involved in ballistic missile and drone supply chains”.

“We have been clear in that any transfer of ballistic missiles by Iran would face a significant response,” foreign minister David Lammy said in a statement. “Today, alongside our international partners, we are calling out this behaviour and its attempts to undermine global security.”