Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

France announces new Martinique curfew measures to quell unrest

This content was published on
1 minute

PARIS (Reuters) – France announced on Friday new curfew measures to try and quell civil unrest on its Caribbean island of Martinique, which has been hit by violent protests over the last month due to anger over rising living costs.

The local French administration for Martinique said it was banning public gatherings until Oct. 14, and banning the purchase of products that could be used for arson attacks.

It added that protests had disrupted flights at Martinique airport and that as a result of this, flights were being re-directed to the neighbouring French island of Guadeloupe.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
5 Likes
10 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
72 Likes
55 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
3 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR