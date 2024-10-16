France bans Israeli firms from exhibiting at naval arms show in growing dispute

By John Irish

PARIS (Reuters) – France has banned Israeli firms from exhibiting in a naval arms trade show next month, the organisers said on Wednesday, the latest incident in a row fueled by the Macron government’s unease over Israel’s conduct in the wars in Gaza and Lebanon.

The ban came after French efforts to secure a truce in the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon foundered and as Israel carries out more airstrikes on targets in the country.

It is the second time this year that France has banned Israel firms from a major defence show.

In May, France said the conditions were not right for them to take part in the Eurosatory military trade show when President Emmanuel Macron was calling for Israel to cease operations in the Palestinian territory of Gaza.

Euronaval, organiser of the event set to take place in Paris from Nov. 4-7, said in a statement that the French government had informed it that Israeli delegations were not allowed to exhibit stands or show equipment, but could attend the trade show.

The decision affected seven firms, it said.

The defence ministry, foreign ministry and Israeli embassy did not respond to requests for comment.

Israeli forces have carried out numerous air strikes and a ground incursion targeting Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon, causing substantial civilian casualties and leading Western allies, including France, to call for an immediate ceasefire.

Diplomatic sparring between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and French President Emmanuel Macron has increased in recent weeks after Paris had worked with Washington to secure a 21-day truce that would then open the door to negotiations on a long-term diplomatic solution.

Believing Israel had agreed the terms, France and the United States were caught by surprise when the next day Israel launched strikes that killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Netanyahu has rejected a unilateral ceasefire that fails to stop Hezbollah rearming and regrouping.

Macron has irked Netanyahu several times in recent weeks, notably as United Nations’ peacekeeping forces have been caught in Israeli crossfire in southern Lebanon.

He has called for an end to the supply to Israel of offensive weapons used in Gaza, where thousands of Palestinian civilians have been killed and a humanitarian crisis has unfolded in a year of warfare against Hamas militants.

On Tuesday, Macron told a cabinet meeting that Netanyahu should not forget that his country was created by a U.N. decision, according to a French official.

Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot sought to downplay the comments, saying they had been general remarks reminding Israel of the importance of respecting the U.N. charter.

But Netanyahu’s office said in response that Israel was established through “the War of Independence with the blood of our heroic fighters, many of whom were Holocaust survivors, including from the Vichy regime in France” – referring to the French government that had collaborated with Nazi Germany.