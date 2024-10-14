France calls for immediate release of French researcher jailed in Russia

PARIS (Reuters) – France called on Monday for the immediate release of French researcher Laurent Vinatier after he was found guilty by a Moscow court of breaking Russia’s “foreign agent” laws and sentenced to three years in prison.

“The legislation on ‘foreign agents’ contributes to a systematic violation of fundamental freedoms in Russia, such as freedom of association, freedom of opinion and freedom of expression,” France’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

“French authorities remain fully mobilised to provide assistance (to Vinatier).”