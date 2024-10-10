Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
France demands explanation from Israel after UN troops targeted in Lebanon

This content was published on
1 minute

PARIS (Reuters) – France said it was waiting for explanations from Israel after U.N. peacekeeping troops were targeted in Lebanon on Thursday and that it was an obligation to ensure their safety.

“France expresses its deep concern following the Israeli shots that hit the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and condemns any attack on the security of UNIFIL,” the foreign ministry said in a statement, adding that none of its 700 troops in the mission had been wounded.

“We await explanations from the Israeli authorities. The protection of peacekeepers is an obligation that applies to all parties to a conflict.”

