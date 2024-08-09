Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
France extends bluetongue vaccination after new outbreak

1 minute

PARIS (Reuters) – France detected a second outbreak of a new variant of bluetongue virus circulating in northern Europe, prompting it to speed up and extend a vaccination campaign in the region, the farm ministry said on Friday.

France reported a first outbreak of the BTV3 bluetongue disease on a farm near the Belgian border earlier this week.

The virus, spread by insects and which can be deadly for domestic ruminants such as sheep, cattle and goats, has been circulating in the Netherlands, northern Belgium and western Germany since late last year.

France increased the number of vaccines that will be given for free to farmers to 6.4 million doses, including 1.1 million for sheep and 5.3 million doses for cattle, from a total of 4.6 million doses previously.

The vaccines will be available from Monday. The ministry had initially mentioned Wednesday as the start of the campaign.

