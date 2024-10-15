Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
France extends curfew measures on protest-hit island of Martinique

This content was published on
1 minute

PARIS (Reuters) – Curfew measures aimed at quelling civil unrest on the French island of Martinique, where there have been violent protests over rising living costs, have been extended for a week, said the Caribbean island’s local administration.

The Martinique administration said late on Monday that there would be a curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. local time until Oct. 21, with people only allowed to travel or be outdoors for work or health reasons, such as going to hospital.

The initial curfew measures, which included a ban on buying products that could be used for arson, had been due to end on Oct. 14, but the local administration said it was extending it “to guarantee the safety of people and property.”

French overseas territories such as Martinique, Guadeloupe and New Caledonia have often been hit by protests, due to complaints that living standards are well below those of mainland France.

