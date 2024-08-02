Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

France investigates death threats against Olympics ceremony director

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

PARIS (Reuters) – French authorities have opened an investigation into death threats and cyber harassment targeting the artistic director of the 2024 Olympics opening ceremony Thomas Jolly, the Paris Prosecutor’s office said on Friday.

Jolly filed a complaint after receiving threats and online attacks over a kitsch tableau in the unprecedented ceremony on the Seine River that appeared to parody Leonardo da Vinci’s masterpiece “The Last Supper”.

The scene, which sparked fury among the Catholic Church, far right politicians in France and the religious right in the United States, featured drag queens, a transgender model and a naked singer made up as the Greek god of wine Dionysus.

Paris 2024 organisers apologised afterward saying there had been no intention to show disrespect towards any religious group. Jolly also said that religious subversion had not been his intention and that the scene was supposed to depict a pagan feast linked to the gods of Olympus.

French DJ and producer Barbara Butch, who performed in the scene, said on Monday she had filed complaints against people who have harassed and threatened her because of it.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
11 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
16 Likes
48 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
65 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR