France leaning towards far-left suspects behind rail sabotage, minister says

PARIS (Reuters) – France is leaning towards the likelihood that far-left extremists were behind last week’s sabotage of the country’s SNCF rail network – which coincided with the Olympic Games opening ceremony – said Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin.

“We have identified the profiles of several people,” Darmanin told France 2 TV, regarding the hunt for those saboteurs. He added that the saboteurs’ mode of operation bore the hallmarks of far-left extremists.