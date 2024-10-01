France must control its borders better, says PM Barnier

PARIS (Reuters) – France must control its borders better, Prime Minister Michel Barnier said in a keynote speech to parliament on Tuesday.

“We are no longer managing to control, in a satisfactory manner, our immigration policies,” he said.

Barnier added that France would look to follow a similar move by Germany in terms of controlling its own borders within Europe, while still complying with European Union rules.

In September, Germany reintroduced temporary border checks including at its frontiers with France, Belgium and the Netherlands on Monday as part of efforts to combat irregular migration and cross-border crime.