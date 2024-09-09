Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

France must not relax deficit target, says finance minister

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

PARIS (Reuters) – France should stick to the outgoing government’s 2024 deficit reduction target despite the risk of weaker than expected tax revenue, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told lawmakers on Monday.

France’s deteriorating public finances will be a major challenge for new Prime Minister Michel Barnier who faces tough choices to cut spending, raise taxes or lose credibility with EU partners and financial markets.

“We can and should stick to a deficit (target) of 5.1% (of GDP) in 2024, it is within our reach,” Le Maire said in a final appearance before the lower house of parliament finance commission.

“We cannot allow ourselves to fall behind the rest of the European Union.”

Le Maire said France needed an urgent amendment to the 2024 budget to legislate for a tax hike on energy companies’ superprofits and a levy on corporate share buybacks.

He added that the next government, which is required by law to hand a 2025 budget bill to lawmakers by Oct. 1, should cancel outright some of the 16.7 billion euros in spending allocations already frozen this year.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
43 Likes
49 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
20 Likes
19 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
45 Likes
40 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR