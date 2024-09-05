France needs respect and unity, new French prime minister Barnier says

PARIS (Reuters) – Newly appointed French Prime Minister Michel Barnier on Thursday pledged he would work with “all those in good faith” towards more respect and unity in a politically divided country after months of political upheaval.

“The French… today need and expressed their need for respect, unity and appeasement,” Barnier said in his first speech in office, standing in the courtyard of the Matignon Prime Minister’s office next to his predecessor, Gabriel Attal.

President Emmanuel Macron earlier appointed Barnier, the EU’s former Brexit negotiator, as his new prime minister, tasking him with unifying France and ending the political paralysis that followed an inconclusive snap election.