France open to immediate Ukraine NATO invite, but more talks needed

KVIV (Reuters) – France’s foreign minister said Paris was open to the idea of an immediate invitation for Ukraine to join NATO, but that talks would continue on the subject with allies.

“Regarding the invitation for Ukraine to join NATO, we are open to it and it’s a discussion that we are having with our partners,” Jean-Noel Barrot said at a press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha.

Barrot also said if it were proved true that North Korea was sending troops to support Russia in Ukraine, it would be major escalation and would show that Moscow was struggling in the war.

