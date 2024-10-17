Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

France places six departments on red alert for flooding due to heavy rains

This content was published on
1 minute

PARIS (Reuters) – Six French departments were placed on red alert for flooding amid “exceptional rain” that the French weather agency said was as much as 630 mm (24.8 inches) in 48 hours in one area.

Departments in France are administrative regions similar to British or American counties.

The areas covered by the red alert include Lyon, the third-largest city in the country, as well as Cannes, famed for its film festival.

Authorities said they had closed roads, evacuated neighbourhoods and asked residents to avoid placing themselves in danger by taking photos and videos.

There have been no reports of deaths or injuries and it is not yet clear what the level of damage is from the floodwaters.

The flooding in the southern part of France comes a week after remnants of Hurricane Kirk churned across western Europe and nearly a month after Cannes was hit by flash flooding.

Earlier in September, central Europe was battered by the worst floods in that area in at least two decades.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
227 Likes
158 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Sara Ibrahim

Is artificial intelligence an advantage or a disadvantage for workers?

What is your experience with AI at work? Have you already used it? Has it helped you work better? Or has it caused you more stress, more work or caused you to lose your job? Tell us about your experiences!

Join the discussion
4 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
11 Likes
16 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR