Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

France raises bird flu risk level

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

PARIS (Reuters) – France has raised its risk level of bird flu to ‘moderate’ from ‘negligible’, it said in a decree published in the official journal on Tuesday, a move that will reinforce security measures around poultry farms.

The ministry said the change in status was linked to a rise in the number of cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza in several neighbouring countries, raising the possibility of migratory birds passing on the virus while passing through France.

A growing number of European countries have reported cases of the virus that has killed millions of poultry in previous outbreaks, including Germany.

France has reported four bird flu outbreaks on farms since the summer and launched a second vaccination campaign among farm ducks of more than 250 birds at the start of the month after a successful inaugural programme last year.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
8 Likes
10 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
74 Likes
59 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
215 Likes
154 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR