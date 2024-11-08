Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
France raises bird flu risk to high as EU cases spread

PARIS (Reuters) – France has stepped up its bird flu risk assessment to ‘high’ from ‘moderate’, it said on Friday in a decree that will trigger reinforced security measures around poultry farms.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, has been spreading faster among poultry in the European Union this season than in 2023, raising concerns of a repeat of previous crises that led to poultry deaths in the tens of millions and fears it could lead to human-to-human transmission.

The heightened risk status follows confirmation of infection in migratory wild birds in neighboring countries and aims to strengthen surveillance and prevention measures, the agriculture ministry said.

The change in status will take effect on Saturday. The upgrade to risk status in the seasonal assessment is kicking in earlier than last year, taking effect in early November rather than December.

France has reported eight bird flu outbreaks on farms since the summer and last month launched a second vaccination campaign among farm ducks after a successful programme last year.

The British government said on Tuesday that cases of bird flu had been confirmed at premises in Yorkshire, hours after it increased the risk level of the disease to ‘high’.

