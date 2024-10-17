Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
France says conditions of citizens held in Iran unacceptable

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – France’s foreign ministry said on Thursday that the conditions that three of its nationals were being held hostage in by Iran were unacceptable, and that Paris continued to work to secure their immediate release.

Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot met the families of the three citizens on Thursday, deputy spokesperson Pascal Confavreux said in a statement, adding that they were being “held hostage.”

In recent years, Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards have arrested dozens of dual nationals and foreigners, mostly on charges related to espionage and security.

Rights groups have accused Iran of trying to extract concessions from other countries through such arrests. Iran, which does not recognise dual nationality, denies taking prisoners to gain diplomatic leverage.

