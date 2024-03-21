France sees budget deficit over target in 2024 if nothing done, senator says

1 minute

PARIS (Reuters) – The French finance ministry expects that the 2023 budget deficit will overshoot to 5.6% of gross domestic product in 2023 and 5.7% of GDP in 2024 – well above its target – if no corrective action is taken, a French senator said on Thursday.

Senator Jean-Francois Husson told reporters that he had obtained this information directly from the finance ministry, exercising his rights as a Senate finance committee member.