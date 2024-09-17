France steps up African swine fever surveillance on German border
This content was published on
1 minute
PARIS (Reuters) – France has increased its surveillance for African swine fever along part of the border with Germany as the disease continues to spread among wild boar in much of Europe, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday.
Authorities are in contact with local hunters to regulate wild boar populations and are also considering the possibility of installing fencing to stop wild boar roaming, the ministry said.