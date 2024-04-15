France steps up security around synagogues and Jewish schools

PARIS (Reuters) – France will step up security around Jewish schools and synagogues, partly as a response to the current Middle East crisis between Israel and Iran, said Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin on social media platform X.

“As Passover approaches and given the current international situation, I have told local officials to significantly step up security at places visited by our Jewish compatriots, especially with regards to synagogues and Jewish schools,” he wrote.