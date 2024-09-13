France summoned Iran’s chief diplomat in Paris over tensions on ballistic missiles

PARIS (Reuters) – France’s foreign ministry on Thursday summoned Iran’s diplomatic charge d’affaires in the country over the alleged transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia, a diplomatic source said on Friday.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said this week that Russia had received ballistic missiles from Iran and would likely use them in its war in Ukraine within weeks. Iran has denied this.