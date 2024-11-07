Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
France summoned North Korean diplomat over troops in Russia, ministry says

This content was published on
1 minute

PARIS (Reuters) – France’s foreign ministry summoned North Korea’s general delegate in France last week to protest against the deployment of his country’s troops to Russia and warned there would be consequences.

“We are ready to react firmly in coordination with our partners,” French foreign ministry spokesman Christophe Lemoine told reporters when asked whether sanctions were on the table after North Korea’s decision to send troops to bolster Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Lemoine said France had summoned North Korea’s general delegate in France on Oct. 28 and told him that such support for Russia’s war would not be left without a response.

France does not have diplomatic relations with North Korea, but the general delegate is accredited at UNESCO, the United Nations cultural agency, based in Paris.

